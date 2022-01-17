Next-Generation Antibody Market Set To Witness Adamant Growth with Forecast 2021-2028

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global Next-Generation Antibody market with the help of the key factors driving the market, the restraints, and the challenges that can possibly inhibit the overall market growth, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.

The next-generation antibody market is expected to reach US$ 12,050.13 million by 2028 from US$ 5,468.41 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Next-generation antibodies are designed to be more specific and often more potent than traditional monoclonal antibodies. Next-generation antibody strategies are required to engineer a useful therapeutic combining antibody, payload, linker, and conjugation method while ensuring stability, targeted delivery, and limited off-target effects.

Top Leading Vendors of Next-Generation Antibody Market :-

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

Seagen Inc.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Catalent Inc

AstraZeneca

Xencor

Market Insights

Growing Demand for Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics to Drive Next-Generation Antibody Market

Rising developments in biotechnology have led to an increasing acceptance for next-generation antibodies therapeutics, which is driving its use in autoimmune, inflammatory, and chronic diseases treatment. Next-generation antibody treatments have resulted from the application of sophisticated technologies in antibody therapeutics, such as antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), glycoengineered antibodies, and specific antibodies (BsAbs). Therefore, applications of next-generation antibodies are being widely studied to treat various chronic diseases such as cancer, HIV, infectious diseases etc. The rising demand for these antibodies have resulted in the rapid increase in the approval of ADCs and other next-generation antibodies therapeutics. For instance, in May 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited announced the FDA approval of ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA-approved test. ALUNBRIG’s current indication has been expanded to encompass the first-line setting with its approval. ALUNBRIG is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to target ALK molecular abnormalities. Similarly, in 2019, Genentech announced FDA accelerated approval of Polatuzumab vedotin-piiq, a CD79b-directed antibody-drug conjugate indicated in combination with bendamustine and a rituximab product for adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Next-Generation Antibody market globally. This report on ‘Next-Generation Antibody market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

