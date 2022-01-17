Tubular Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tubular Services Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tubular Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Tubular Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tubular Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tubular Services include Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Nabors, Halliburton, General Electric, Instron, Wildcat Oil Tools, AZZ and Knight Energy Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tubular Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tubular Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tubular Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Conventional
- Unconventional
Global Tubular Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Tubular Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Global Tubular Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Tubular Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tubular Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tubular Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schlumberger
- Weatherford International
- Nabors
- Halliburton
- General Electric
- Instron
- Wildcat Oil Tools
- AZZ
- Knight Energy Services
- NASPD
- NorSea Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tubular Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tubular Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tubular Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tubular Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tubular Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tubular Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tubular Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tubular Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tubular Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Tubular Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tubular Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tubular Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tubular Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
