Tubular Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tubular Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Tubular Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tubular Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tubular Services include Schlumberger, Weatherford International, Nabors, Halliburton, General Electric, Instron, Wildcat Oil Tools, AZZ and Knight Energy Services, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tubular Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tubular Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tubular Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional

Unconventional

Global Tubular Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Tubular Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Tubular Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Tubular Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tubular Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tubular Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

Nabors

Halliburton

General Electric

Instron

Wildcat Oil Tools

AZZ

Knight Energy Services

NASPD

NorSea Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tubular Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tubular Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tubular Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tubular Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tubular Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tubular Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tubular Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tubular Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Tubular Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Tubular Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tubular Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tubular Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tubular Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

