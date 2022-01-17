Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment include Schlumberger, Weatherford International, National Oilwell Varco, Daleel, General Electric, CNPC, Salos Sunesis and Halliburton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional

Unconventional

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

National Oilwell Varco

Daleel

General Electric

CNPC

Salos Sunesis

Halliburton

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Equipment Product Type

