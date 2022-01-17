Sleeve Plug Valves Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Sleeve Plug Valves Market
Sleeved plug valves are non-lubricated quarter-turn valves that achieve sealing through the use of a compressible sleeve as a sealing member.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sleeve Plug Valves in global, including the following market information:
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sleeve Plug Valves companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sleeve Plug Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two Way Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sleeve Plug Valves include Flowserve, AZ, Crane, G M Engineering, Galli Cassina, RAM UNIVERSAL, FluoroSeal, Camtech and ZHEDONG VALVE, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sleeve Plug Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Two Way
- Three Way
- Multiway
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Chemical
- Pharma
- Others
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Sleeve Plug Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Sleeve Plug Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Sleeve Plug Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Sleeve Plug Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Flowserve
- AZ
- Crane
- G M Engineering
- Galli Cassina
- RAM UNIVERSAL
- FluoroSeal
- Camtech
- ZHEDONG VALVE
- Zhejiang Xinhai Valve
- Xidelong Valve
- KOJO
- PXN
- Didtek
- XIAMEN LANDEE INDUSTRIES
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sleeve Plug Valves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sleeve Plug Valves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sleeve Plug Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sleeve Plug Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sleeve Plug Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sleeve Plug Valves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeve Plug Valves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sleeve Plug Valves Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleeve Plug Valves Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
