Global NPK Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global NPK Fertilizer market was valued at 329.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N-P-K refers to the ratio of important elements in a fertilizer or soil amendment. N stands for nitrogen, which is responsible for strong stem and foliage growth. P is for phosphorus, which aids in healthy root growth and flower and seed production. K stands for potassium, which is responsible for improving overall health and disease resistance.China, Russia, Indonesia, India, Norway, etc. are now the key producers of NPK Fertilizers. There are many producers with lower price, poorer quality products and vicious competition in China. It is so disordered. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Other key factories of NPK Fertilizer are from Vietnam, France, Malaysia, USA, Pakistan, Israel, etc. Yara (NO), Euro Chem (RU), Acron (RU), Rossosh (RU), ZAT (PK), ICL (IL), etc. are the key producers in the global NPK Fertilizer market (EX China). Coromandel, Gresik, Phosagro, Roullier, Grupa Azoty, Grupo Villar Mir, S.A.U., etc. not listed in the report, are the other leading suppliers around the world, and Kingenta (CN), Xinyangfeng (CN), Stanley (CN), Luxi Chem (CN), Aboolo (CN), SACF (CN), Batian (CN), Huachang Chem (CN), Hongri Acron (CN), Yihua (CN) are the leading supplier in China with the total local share of about 50%.

By Market Verdors:

Yara (NO)

Euro Chem. (RU)

Acron (RU)

Rossosh (RU)

ZAT (PK)

ICL (IL)

Helena Chem. (US)

IFFCO (IN)

Helm AG (DE)

Azomures (RO)

Uralchem (RU)

NPK Expert (LV)

Phosagro (RU)

CGC (JP)

Kingenta (CN)

Xinyangfeng (CN)

Stanley (CN)

Luxi Chem. (CN)

Aboolo (CN)

SACF (CN)

Batian (CN)

Huachang Chem. (CN)

Hongri Acron (CN)

Yihua (CN)

Fengxi Fert (CN)

Goldym (CN)

Shindoo (CN)

Yuntianhua (CN)

Xinlianxin (CN)

Liuguo Chem. (CN)

Xiyang (CN)

Sinofert (CN)

Wuzhoufeng (CN)

By Types:

Chlorine-based Compound Fertilizers

Sulfur-based Compound Fertilizers

Nitro-based Compound Fertilizers

Urea-based Compound Fertilizer

By Applications:

Wheat

Rice

Maize

Fruits & Vegetables

