Global Aramid Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Aramid Fiber market was valued at 4444.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.As international economic situation is complicated, China`s economy is developing rapidly. Global Aramid market demand will maintain steady growth. The global capacity distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 34.64% (2016), Europe with 35.42%, and China with11.04%.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

By Types:

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

By Applications:

Body Armor & Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aramid Fiber Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Para-aramid Fibers

1.4.3 Meta-aramid Fibers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Body Armor & Helmet

1.5.3 Aerospace Materials

1.5.4 Sports Materials

1.5.5 Tire

1.5.6 High Strength Rope

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Aramid Fiber Market

1.8.1 Global Aramid Fiber Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aramid Fiber Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Aramid Fiber Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Aramid Fiber Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Aramid Fiber Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Aramid Fiber Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Aramid Fiber Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Aramid Fiber Sales Volume

