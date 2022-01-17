Global Roofing Adhesives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Roofing Adhesives market was valued at 1512.98 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Roofing Adhesives is adhesives mainly is used to adhere insulation and cover boards to approved substrates.According to types, the most proportion of the Roofing Adhesives is Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive, taking about 39% sales share of global market in 2020. The most proportion of Roofing Adhesives is used for Residential and the proportion is about 55% in 2020. Asia-Pacific is the major consumption region of the global market, which takes about 42% market share.

By Market Verdors:

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Sika

DuPont

Bostik

SOPREMA

BASF

ICP

Firestone Building Products

Siplast

GAF

Ardex

Tremco Incorporated

Huitian

Zhijiang

By Types:

Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive

Rubber Roofing Adhesive

Asphalt Based Adhesive

By Applications:

Residential

Non-Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Roofing Adhesives Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polyurethane Roofing Adhesive

1.4.3 Rubber Roofing Adhesive

1.4.4 Asphalt Based Adhesive

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Roofing Adhesives Market

1.8.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Roofing Adhesives Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Roofing Adhesives Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Roofing Adhesives Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

