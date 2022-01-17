Household Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A household robot is a type of service robot, an autonomous robot that is primarily used for household chores, but may also be used for education, entertainment or therapy. Thus far, there are only a few limited models, though speculators, such as Bill Gates, have suggested that they could become more common in the future.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Household Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Household Robots Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Household Robots Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Household Robots companies in 2021 (%)

The global Household Robots market was valued at 3100.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6921.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Delivery Robot Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Household Robots include Intuitive Surgical, Irobot, Neato Robotics, Sharp, Dyson, Toshiba, Panasonic, F&P Robotics and Jibo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Household Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Household Robots Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Delivery Robot

Cleaning Robots

Reception Robot

Security Guard Robot

Other

Global Household Robots Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Robots Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Individual

Commercial

Global Household Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Household Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Household Robots revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Household Robots revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Household Robots sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Household Robots sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Intuitive Surgical

Irobot

Neato Robotics

Sharp

Dyson

Toshiba

Panasonic

F&P Robotics

Jibo

Savioke

SoftBank

Ecovacs

Fujitsu

Siasun Robot & Automation

Samsung

Yujin Robot

Matsutek

LG

Midea

TAB Robot

Proscenic Robot

Fmart Robot

UBTECH

Kingclean

Suzhou Pangolin Robot

Gowild

Xiaomi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Household Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Household Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Household Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Household Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Household Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Household Robots Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Household Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Household Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Household Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Household Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Household Robots Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Household Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Household Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Household Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Household Robots Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Household Robots Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

