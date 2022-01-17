Global Thermal Lamination Films Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermal Lamination Films market was valued at 286 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermal lamination film is a decorative film that has been extrusion coated with a thermal adhesive, low temperature melting resin or EVA (Ethylene Viny Acetate), so that a heated lamination nip roll will activate the adhesive layer causing the film to adhere to a printed paper surface. The decorative film can be a biaxially oriented polypropylene film (OPP), a biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate film (PET), or a bixially oriented nylon-6 film (Nylon). The decorative film can also be glossy, matte finish, or have a special modified surface for foil stamping or special adhesives such as those used in making case bound books.Thermal lamination films industry is relatively fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America and Asia. Among them, North America output value accounted for more than 36.15% of the total output value of global thermal lamination films in 2015. Kangde Xin is the world leading manufacturer in global thermal lamination films market with the market share of 5.39%, in terms of capacity. With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the thermal lamination films raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of thermal lamination films. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

By Market Verdors:

COSMO Films(GBC)

Transilwrap

D&K

FlexFilm

Derprosa

GMP

Royal Sovereign

Ipak

Drytac

PKC

J-Film Corporation

Shagun Films

Kangde Xin

New Era

Hongqing

KANGLONG

Dingxin

EKO Film

Eluson Film

By Types:

BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films

BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films

By Applications:

Industrial Printing

Commercial Printing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermal Lamination Films Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Lamination Films Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 BOPP Based Thermal Lamination Films

1.4.3 BOPET Based Thermal Lamination Films

1.4.4 BOPA Based Thermal Lamination Films

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Lamination Films Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial Printing

1.5.3 Commercial Printing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermal Lamination Films Market

1.8.1 Global Thermal Lamination Films Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal Lamination Films Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermal Lamination Films Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermal Lamination Films Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermal Lamination Films Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Thermal Lamination Films Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

