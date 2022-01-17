ATV and SxS Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An all-terrain vehicle (ATV), also known as a quad, quad bike, three-wheeler, four-wheeler or quadricycle as defined by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a vehicle that travels on low-pressure tires, with a seat that is straddled by the operator, along with handlebars for steering control. As the name implies, it is designed to handle a wider variety of terrain than most other vehicles.

The side-by-side is a small 2- to 6-person four-wheel drive off-road vehicle, also called UTV (utility vehicle or utility task vehicle), a ROV (recreational off-highway vehicle), or a MOHUV (multipurpose off-highway utility vehicle).

This report contains market size and forecasts of ATV and SxS in global, including the following market information:

Global ATV and SxS Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ATV and SxS Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ATV and SxS companies in 2021 (%)

The global ATV and SxS market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ATV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ATV and SxS include Polaris, Honda, BRP, Kawasaki, Yamaha Motor, John Deere, Kubota, Arctic Cat and HSUN Motor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ATV and SxS manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ATV and SxS Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ATV and SxS Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ATV

Side by Side

Global ATV and SxS Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ATV and SxS Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Work

Entertainment

Global ATV and SxS Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ATV and SxS Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ATV and SxS revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ATV and SxS revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ATV and SxS sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ATV and SxS sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Polaris

Honda

BRP

Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor

John Deere

Kubota

Arctic Cat

HSUN Motor

CFMOTO

Suzuki

KYMCO

Linhai Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ATV and SxS Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ATV and SxS Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ATV and SxS Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ATV and SxS Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ATV and SxS Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global ATV and SxS Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ATV and SxS Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ATV and SxS Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ATV and SxS Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global ATV and SxS Sales by Companies

3.5 Global ATV and SxS Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ATV and SxS Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers ATV and SxS Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATV and SxS Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ATV and SxS Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATV and SxS Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global ATV and SxS Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ATV

4.1.3 Side by Side

