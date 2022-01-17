Global Fire-resistant Glass Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Fire-resistant Glass market was valued at 4356.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Fire-resistant glass provides defense against flames and smoke and adds further protection by blocking the transfer of heat. Fire resistant glass is made by incorporating several layers of glass with fire resistive interlayers.The laminated fire-resistant glass segment dominated the market. Increased investment in housing, hotel renovation projects, and rapid urbanization across the world are the key drivers fueling the demand for laminated fire-resistant glass.

By Market Verdors:

NSG

AGC

Saint-Gobain

SCHOTT

Pilkington

Dunamenti

Metalco Glazing

Essex Safety Glass

DB Glass

Heng Bao Fire Glass

Guangdong Mingan Fire Resistant Glass

Burhani Glass Factory

SaftiFirst

By Types:

Laminated Fire-Resistant Glass

Tempered Fire-Resistant Glass

Wired Fire-Resistant Glass

Ceramic Fire-Resistant Glass

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Manufacturing Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

