Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) market was valued at 18.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Vinblastinesulphate is a white or light yellow amorphous power, which is easily soluble in water. Vinblastine belongs to the group of cancer-fighting medications known as antineoplastics. Vinblastine is used alone or in combination with other antineoplastic medications to treat many different types of cancer including Hodgkin`s disease, non-Hodgkin`s lymphoma (cancer of the lymph cells), Kaposi`s sarcoma, breast cancer, and testicular cancer. It kills cancer cells by interfering with the genetic material DNA, which is necessary for their growth and reproduction.Periwinkle Plantation is mainly concentrated in China. The production volume was high during 2000s, with a kilo of Vinca alkaloids can be sold at 10 USD/gram. Now as the less plantation in Hainan Province, the cost of Periwinkle and Vinca alkaloids has hiked at 20 USD/ gram. Currenly there are less companies produce Vinca alkaloids, since many companies couldn`t survive after capital chain breaks. Globally, leading suppliers are Guangzhou Hanfang Pharmaceutical, Hainan Vinca Biological Medicine Technology and Guangzhou Person Pharmaceutical which are located in China. The three companies produced nealy 60% of global Vinblastinesulphate Vinkem from India also produce Vinblastinesulphate API for cancer treatment drugs.

By Market Verdors:

Guangzhou Hanfang Pharmaceutical

Hainan Vinca Biological Medicine Technology

Guangzhou Person Pharmaceutical

Hainan Yueyang Biotechnology

Hubei Honch Pharmaceutical

Fine Chemicals Corporation

Hengtengfu Biological Products

Vinkem

By Types:

>98% Vinblastinesulphate

97-98% Vinblastinesulphate

By Applications:

Lymphoma

Lung Cancer

Breast & Ovarian Cancer

Leukemia

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 >98% Vinblastinesulphate

1.4.3 97-98% Vinblastinesulphate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Lymphoma

1.5.3 Lung Cancer

1.5.4 Breast & Ovarian Cancer

1.5.5 Leukemia

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Market

1.8.1 Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Vinblastinesulphate (CAS 143-67-9) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

