Global Silicon Nitride Powder Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics. Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc. The global production of silicon nitride increases from 1117.1 MT in 2012 to 1515.9 MT in 2016. In 2016, the global silicon nitride market is led by China; Japan is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of silicon nitride are concentrated in Europe and Japan. AlzChem is the world leader, holding 33.61% sales market share in 2016. Silicon nitride downstream is wide and recently silicon nitride has acquired increasing significance in various fields of solar energy Industry, silicon nitride ceramics and components, LED industry and others. Globally, the silicon nitride market is mainly driven by growing demand for silicon nitride balls and cutting tools. At present, the silicon nitride powder industry is a high degree of concentration of the industry. This is a technology-intensive industry. Top 4 has an absolute market share. Top 4 hold more than 80% market share. UBE, AlzChem, Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials and H.C. Starck can produce all grades of silicon nitride powder. In the solar industry, the Chinese market is highly competitive. China is the world`s largest solar market. At present, the price of Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials photovoltaic grade silicon nitride powder is low. Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials hold China`s absolute market share. AlzChem developed more rapidly. At present, AlzChem is China`s second largest supplier. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, silicon nitride production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023, the sale of silicon nitride is estimated to be 2067.7 MT, and the consumption increasing degree will be high. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

UBE

AlzChem

Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials

H.C. Starck

Denka

Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material

VestaSi

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics

Hongchen Technology

Combustion Synthesis

By Types:

Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride

Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride

LED Grade Silicon Nitride

By Applications:

Solar Energy Industry

Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components

LED Industry

