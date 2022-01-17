Global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) market was valued at 273.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB) is an amphoteric surfactant derived from coconut oil and dimethylaminopropylamine. It is a zwitterion consisting of both a quaternary ammonium cation and a carboxylate. Cocamidopropyl betaine is predominately used as a ingredient of cosmetic and detergent. Typically, there are 30%, 35%, 45%, and other specifications of cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB), of which 30% is the main one. In this report, other specifications of the products are converted into 30% when statistic. The top 3 of global Cocamidopropyl Betaine (CAPB) are Solvay, Clariant and BASF, with about 24% market shares. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36%. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

By Market Verdors:

Solvay

Clariant

BASF

Lubrizol

Evonik

KAO Chem

EOC

Inolex

Stepan

Croda

Oxiteno

Lonza

Huntsman

Galaxy Sur.

Miwon

Colonial Chem

Taiwan Sur.

Pilot Chem

Enaspol

Tianci

Tianzhi Fine-chem

Roker Chem

DX Chem

Flowers Songs

Top Chem

OLI Bio-tech

Zanyu Tech

Wanli

Mailun Chem

By Types:

CAB-30

CAB-35

By Applications:

Cosmetic

Detergent

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

