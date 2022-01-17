Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cellular based Machine to Machine (M2M) Value Added Services (VAS) is defined as the cellular value added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks, such as GSM, GPRS, CDMA, 3G, LTE, or WiFi and WiMAX. The cellular M2M market includes tailor-made applications such as video surveillance, remote diagnostics of vehicles, fleet management, asset tracking, theft recovery, and point-of-sale systems (POS) to provide business efficiency to different enterprises. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.M2M refers to machine to machine communication between any devices, including wired as well as wireless. It can include industrial instrumentation with a sensor to communicate with the application software about the recorded data, viz temperature, inventory level, no. of units, etc. Therefore, the recent M2M communication has turned into a system of networks that transmits data into personal appliances. Proliferation of IP networks around the globe has enhanced M2M communications. The global scenario for M2M communications is widening in emerging countries. Growing need for data reliability and efficiency, embedded telecommunications have paved a way for growth in the global market. Moreover, the decreasing cost of connectivity has also enabled the vendors to adopt an inclined approach towards wireless communications for its benefits. With cost-effective connectivity, the M2M devices are utilized widely across various verticals especially in insurance and automotive sectors. Even small scale enterprises are now adopting M2M value added services to ensure vehicle safety and security of vehicles and drivers.

By Market Verdors:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communication

China Mobile Ltd

Vodafone Group PLC

Amdocs

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telefonica

By Types:

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

By Applications:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public safety

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Communication and Associated Services

1.4.3 Hardware and Associated Services

1.4.4 Software and IT Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive and Transportation

1.5.3 Consumer Electronics

1.5.4 Energy and Utilities

1.5.5 Healthcare

1.5.6 Retail

1.5.7 Security and Public safety

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market

1.8.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cellular M2M Connectivity Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Cellu

