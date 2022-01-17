Payroll Management System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A payroll management system is a system used by companies to help manage the computation, disbursement, and reporting of employees’ salaries efficiently and accurately.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Payroll Management System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Payroll Management System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Payroll Management System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Payroll Management System include ADP Workforce, Dayforce, Sage, Xero, Kronos, Gusto, BambooHR, Zenefits and Epicor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Payroll Management System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Payroll Management System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Payroll Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

On-premise

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)

Cloud-hosted

Global Payroll Management System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Payroll Management System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Businesses

Medium-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Global Payroll Management System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Payroll Management System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Payroll Management System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Payroll Management System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADP Workforce

Dayforce

Sage

Xero

Kronos

Gusto

BambooHR

Zenefits

Epicor

Namely

PeopleSoft

AccountEdge

Paychex Payroll

Intuit Payroll

Paylocity

SurePayroll

SmartHR

Ultimate Software

Justworks

SurePayroll

Lenvica Payroll

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Payroll Management System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Payroll Management System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Payroll Management System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Payroll Management System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Payroll Management System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Payroll Management System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Payroll Management System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Payroll Management System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Payroll Management System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Payroll Management System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payroll Management System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Payroll Management System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Payroll Management System Companies

4 Market Si

