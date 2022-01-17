IT Event and Log Management Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Log management software help enterprises to improve security and regulatory compliance. Every computing device in an organization generates hundreds of gigabytes of logs per day. This huge set of event logs is monitored by the log management platform to identify security breaches and maintain continuous security within organizations. The platform protects networks, endpoints, and devices from various malicious attacks, sophisticated cybercriminals, ransomwares, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). With the implementation of log management platforms, public and private organizations can prevent security threats, cut down business costs, and enhance the information security infrastructure. Therefore, enterprises are deploying advanced log management solutions and services to secure networks and endpoints from cyber threats.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IT Event and Log Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global IT Event and Log Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Deployment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IT Event and Log Management Software include Splunk, Cisco, Cyveillance, Dell, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Symantec and Trend Micro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IT Event and Log Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Deployment

On-Premises Deployment

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government and Public Utilities

Financial Services

Other

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IT Event and Log Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IT Event and Log Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Splunk

Cisco

Cyveillance

Dell

IBM

Intel

Juniper Networks

Symantec

Trend Micro

Fujitsu

Vmware

Hitachi

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 IT Event and Log Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top IT Event and Log Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global IT Event and Log Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global IT Event and Log Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 IT Event and Log Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies IT Event and Log Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IT Event and Log Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 IT Event an

