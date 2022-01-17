Laboratory Collection Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laboratory Collection tube is used to collect sample in laboratory research.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Collection Tube in global, including the following market information:
- Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Laboratory Collection Tube companies in 2021 (%)
The global Laboratory Collection Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Collection Tube include AB Analitica, AB Medical, Inc, AccuQuik, ALIFAX, Apacor Ltd, BD, Beijing Hanbaihan Medical Devices, Biosigma and BPC BioSed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Laboratory Collection Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic
- Glass
- Other
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- School
- Research Institutions
- Enterprise
- Other
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- AB Analitica
- AB Medical, Inc
- AccuQuik
- ALIFAX
- Apacor Ltd
- BD
- Beijing Hanbaihan Medical Devices
- Biosigma
- BPC BioSed
- CML Biotech
- Copan Italia
- Disera
- ELITech Group
- ENVASES FARMACEUTICOS
- Epocal
- F.L. Medical
- Helena Laboratories
- International Scientific Supplies
- Jiangsu Kangyou Medical Instrument
- Neogen Corporation Inc
- Neomedic Limited
- O InterVacTechnology
- PLASTI LAB
- Sarstedt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Laboratory Collection Tube Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Laboratory Collection Tube Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Laboratory Collection Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Collection Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Laboratory Collection Tube Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Collection Tube Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory Collection Tube Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laborator
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Sales Market Report 2021
Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Research Report 2021
Covid-19 Impact on Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
2020-2025 Global and Regional Laboratory Collection Tube Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)