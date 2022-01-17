Laboratory Collection Tube Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Laboratory Collection tube is used to collect sample in laboratory research.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Laboratory Collection Tube in global, including the following market information:

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Laboratory Collection Tube companies in 2021 (%)

The global Laboratory Collection Tube market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Laboratory Collection Tube include AB Analitica, AB Medical, Inc, AccuQuik, ALIFAX, Apacor Ltd, BD, Beijing Hanbaihan Medical Devices, Biosigma and BPC BioSed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Laboratory Collection Tube manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plastic

Glass

Other

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

School

Research Institutions

Enterprise

Other

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Laboratory Collection Tube sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AB Analitica

AB Medical, Inc

AccuQuik

ALIFAX

Apacor Ltd

BD

Beijing Hanbaihan Medical Devices

Biosigma

BPC BioSed

CML Biotech

Copan Italia

Disera

ELITech Group

ENVASES FARMACEUTICOS

Epocal

F.L. Medical

Helena Laboratories

International Scientific Supplies

Jiangsu Kangyou Medical Instrument

Neogen Corporation Inc

Neomedic Limited

O InterVacTechnology

PLASTI LAB

Sarstedt

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Laboratory Collection Tube Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Laboratory Collection Tube Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Laboratory Collection Tube Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Laboratory Collection Tube Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Laboratory Collection Tube Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Laboratory Collection Tube Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laboratory Collection Tube Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Laboratory Collection Tube Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Laborator

