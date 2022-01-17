Queue Management System Market Share With Top Manufacturers: Qmatic,Qminder Limited,Q-nomy Inc.,Seehash Softwares Pvt. Ltd.,Skiplino,Wavetec
The queue management system market expected to grow from US$ 444.1 million in 2020 to US$ 618.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Focus on service quality enhancement is attributing to the growth of the market. The rapid growth in population has changed the customer-facing environment across sectors. This has resulted in unorganized queues, which cause frustration among the crowd and deteriorates the service quality. In addition, at the time of peak business hours, the rush in the queue continues to surge, and this results in loss of service quality as the staff tries to manage the queue manually. Offering enhanced service quality is of utmost importance among service providers irrespective of the industry. With an objective to efficiently manage the queue and improve service quality, respective service providers opt for queue management solutions, which, in turn, propel the growth of the queue management system market.
Queue Management System Market – Company Profiles
Qmatic
Qminder Limited
Q-nomy Inc.
Seehash Softwares Pvt. Ltd.
Skiplino
Wavetec
XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Aurionpro Solutions Limited
Advantech Co. Ltd.
SEDCO
Automated queuing systems enable customers to check their queuing status at their own convenience, which further allows them to utilize the waiting time on other work. Several service providers have procured and installed automated queue management systems, which automatically request shoppers/customers to move forward to the next accessible counter. This eases the workflow, reduces customer-waiting time, improves staff and customer interaction, thereby upgrading the service quality. These benefits are attracting a significant number of service providers across industries, which is boosting the revenue growth of the queue management system market.
As passenger count continues to escalate, airports are challenged with the continuous demand for innovative solutions to keep up with demand. The airports face a significant challenge in maintaining an organized queue at the ticketing counter, screening area, and customs section. This demands for sophisticated solutions that enable easing of passenger’s throughput, thereby enhancing the service efficiency and ROI. Pertaining to this, the adoption of the queue management system is at a rise among the airports, which is driving the growth of the queue management system market
Players operating in the queue management system market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.
In 2020, Qmatic expanded its partner network in aim of extending its global reach by adding new partners from the United States, Myanmar, India, Sweden, and Guatemala. Some of the new partners comprise Unified Technologies and Custom Computer Cables of America from the United States and DTSolutions from Guatemala.
In 2020, SEDCO signed an agreement with Askari bank to adopt Customer Experience Management (CEM) platform in 20 branches, moving towards 570 in the future. This agreement comes as a step to transform the bank’s customer journey through SEDCO’s digital branch transformation solutions including CEM mobile, queue management with an integrated BI system, digital signage, customer feedback management, and video banking machine.
The queue management system market has been segmented as follows:
Queue Management System Market – by Type
Virtual Queuing
Linear Queuing
Queue Management System Market – by Component
Solution
Services
Queue Management System Market – by Application
BFSI
Hospitals
Retail Outlets
Utility Service Providers and Airports
Restaurants
Government Offices
Others
Queue Management System Market – by Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Russia
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America (SAM)
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of SAM
