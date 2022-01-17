Global Business Plan Software Market Landscape and its Growth Prospect By 2028: enloop, Inc.,Palo Alto Software, Inc.,PlanGuru, LLC,Simpleplanning,Startups.com LLC,StratPad Inc.,Tarkenton.com

The business plan software market was valued at US$ 82,730.3 thousand in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,7871.4 thousand by 2027. The Business plan software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The business plan software market is gaining prominence over the years across the globe. Both the developed countries and developing countries are experiencing significant growth in the number of emerging start-ups with tech-savvy entrepreneurs. The demand for business plan software is maximum among the new entrepreneurs in the developed countries; however, the emerging entrepreneurs are gaining awareness related to the benefits of software based business plan software. This is catalyzing the growth of the business plan software market. The business plan software available in the market is also used by several consultancies that offer business planning services. These consultancies experience a huge number of entrepreneurs annually seeking robust business plans across industries. Pertaining to the rise in demand for business plans from diversified industry verticals, the consultancies opt for software-based plans which facilitate them with a wide array of business plan samples. This helps them to gain a huge customer base and pay the subscription amount. This factor propels the growth of the business plan software market.

Business Plan Software Market – Company Profiles

Atlas Business Solutions, Inc.

enloop, Inc.

Palo Alto Software, Inc.

PlanGuru, LLC

Simpleplanning

Startups.com LLC

StratPad Inc.

Tarkenton.com

The Business Plan Shop Ltd.

UpMetrics

While there are diverse viewpoints on the damage, which COVID-19 may cause, the fact remains that COVID-19 is spreading worldwide. New cases are rising in locations including, the US, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, Australia, South Korea, India, and Japan, among several other countries. Though the impacts on diverse businesses are well-known, the technology sector is also facing the largest disruption in recent remembrance

The global business plan software market is segmented on the basis of parameters such as platform, deployment type, subscription type, and geography. On the basis of platform, the market has been categorized as iOS, Windows, and others. The deployment type segment has been bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The subscription type segment is classified as one-time, monthly, and annual. Geographically, the business plan software is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Players operating in the Business plan software market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the Business plan software market. A few developments by key players of the Business plan software market are:

In February 2019, Upmetrics Business Planner is here to help. This streamlined, all-in-one platform allows customers to create custom business plans, draft financial projections, and much more — and right now a lifetime subscription is available quickly and easily for over 95 percent off at just $24.99.

Business Plan Software Market – by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Business Plan Software Market – by Platform

Windows

iOS

Others

Business Plan Software Market – by Subscription Type

One-Time

Monthly

Annual

Business Plan Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Russia

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

SAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

