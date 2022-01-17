Global Mine Planning Solutions Market by Companies: Maptek Pty Ltd,Micromine,Hexagon AB,John Wood Group PLC,Infosys Ltd.,Minemax,MineRP,RPMGLOBAL

The mine planning solutions market is expected to grow from US$ 809.3 million in 2021 to US$ 1,659.9 million by 2027. The Mine planning solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

With the growing digitalization globally, the adoption of advanced technologies is boosting across various industrial sectors such as mining industry. Previously, the technological advancements have played a significant role in developing the mining sector and creates opportunity to adopt the way for new mine planning solutions. The mining organizations are progressively looking for innovative ways to expand their productivity as well as operate mines with superior efficiency. The advent and adoption of an innovative digital mine planning solutions has transformed mining management and is anticipated to improve the overall operations across the mining sector during the forecast period. The adoption of industry 4.0 endures to gain exceptional traction globally and its impact are seen across the mining sector. The foremost advancements in the mine planning solutions market are constantly being witnessed across the developed regions which includes North America and Europe owing to the noteworthy progress in advanced technology along with huge investments for the development of smart mine planning solutions.

Mine planning solutions Market – Company Profiles

Bentley Systems Incorporated

Dassault Systèmes SE

Maptek Pty Ltd

Micromine

Hexagon AB

John Wood Group PLC

Infosys Ltd.

Minemax

MineRP

RPMGLOBAL

The countries like the US, China, India, the UK, and Germany are major markets for the growth of mine planning solutions market and the ongoing interruptions in the growth of mining industry due to cancellations and postponement of various big projects due to COVID-19 outbreak is affecting the revenue of key market players. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation across the world is anticipated to impact the mine planning solutions market growth in a negative manner at least for the two to three quarters of 2021.

The market for mine planning solutions is segmented into component, deployment, application, and geography. Based on component, the mine planning solutions market is divided into solution and services. Solution is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. On the basis of deployment, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment contributed a substantial share in 2020, and it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing. Similarly, on the basis of application the market is segmented into open mining surface and underground mining surface. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2019, North America held the largest share followed by Europe and APAC. APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region from 2021 to 2027.

Players operating in the Mine planning solutions market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the mine planning solutions market. A few developments by key players of the mine planning solutions market are:

In July 2020, Dassault Systèmes SE acquired Proxem, which specializes in AI-powered semantic processing. The object of the acquisition was to enhance the data science experience on the company’s 3DEXPERIENCE Platform.

In April 2020, Minemax introduced of Minemax Scheduler 7 that brings mine planning and finance together into a single powerful platform.

Mine Planning Solutions Market – by Component

Solutions

Services

Mine Planning Solutions Market – by Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

Mine planning solutions Market – By Application

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Mine Planning Solutions Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Russia

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

SAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

