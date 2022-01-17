North America Submarine Cable System Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 4.78 Bn By 2027 With A CAGR Of 6.6% | Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Submarine Cable System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Submarine Cable System Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Submarine cable system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2.63 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.78 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The US led the North America submarine cable system market in 2018 with the highest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. US being the IT hub, there has been a huge surge in the data being transmitted that has driven the submarine cable systems market. This has further led to the implementations of subsea cables for higher data transmission speeds and bandwidth requirements. Moreover, some of the leading players are expanding their operations in the US. For instance, NEC Corporation and NEC Corporation of America stated the expansion of its offices in Washington, DC, which includes new government relation functions.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Submarine Cable System Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Submarine Cable System Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Fujitsu Limited Hawaiki Cable Limited Huawei Marine Networks Co., Limited Mitsubishi Electric Corporation NEC Corporation Nexans Sa Nokia Corporation Prysmian Group Subcom, LLC Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

