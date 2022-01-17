Global Metallurgical Coke Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Metallurgical Coke market was valued at 12866.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Metallurgical coke is made by destructive distillation of a blend of selected Bituminous coals (called Coking coal or Metallurgical coal) in special high temperature ovens in the absence of oxygen until a greater part of the volatile matter is driven off. The resulting product, COKE, consists principally of Carbon.China is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 51%.

By Market Verdors:

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

POSCO

Tata Steel

SunCoke Energy

JSW

United States Steel

BlueScope

ABC Coke

Gujarat NRE Coke

Hickman, Williams &

Mid-Continent Coal and Coke

Haldia Coke

Baosteel

Ansteel

Wisco

Risun

Sunlight Coking

Taiyuan Coal Gasfication

Shanxi Coking Coal

Lubao-

Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black

By Types:

Blast Furnace Coke

Nut Coke

Buckwheat Coke

Coke Breeze

Coke Dust

By Applications:

Steel

Foundry Industry

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

