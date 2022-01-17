Global Viscose Fiber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Viscose Fiber market was valued at 1315 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.39% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Viscose fiber was the first manufactures fiber. It is made from purified cellulose and produced from specially processed wood pulp (or cotton pulp, bamboo pulp). Viscose is very similar to cotton and silk. It is a fine and soft material commonly used in clothing, textiles and others. Viscose fiber consists of viscose filament fiber and viscose staple fiber. Viscose fiber is cellulose fiber made by cotton or other natural fiber. China is the largest production and consumption of Viscose Fiber, with a sales market share nearly 63.53% in 2017 and a revenue market share nearly 60.79% in 2017. The second consumption place is India; following China with the sales market share over 10.50% in 2017. Europe is another important consumption market of Viscose Fiber. There are two kinds of Viscose Fiber, which are Viscose Filament Yarn and Viscose Staple Fiber. Viscose Staple Fiber are important in the Viscose Fiber, with a sales market share nearly 88.77% in 2017.

