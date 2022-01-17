Global Flexible Spacer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Flexible Spacer market was valued at 641.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Reducing energy consumption is undoubtedly a must today. This priority factor has automatically involved the frame industry as well, resulting in the requirement for windows with increasingly lower thermal transmittance values, Uw [W/m2 K]. The new generation of spacers used in the “warm edge” insulating glass units has played an important role in the achievement of these objectives.

By Market Verdors:

Swisspacer

Ensinger

Technoform Glass Insulation

Glasslam

Alu-Pro(Rolltech)

Edgetech (Quanex)

Viracon

AGC Glass

Thermoseal

KÖMMERLING

Nantong Heding Building Materials Technology

Lvya Building Decoratio

Nanjing Nanyou Energy Saving Technology

Nanjing Nanyou New Materials

Liaoning Shuangqiang Plastic

By Types:

Plastic Spacers

Plastic/Metal Hybrid Spacers

By Applications:

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flexible Spacer Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Flexible Spacer Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Plastic Spacers

1.4.3 Plastic/Metal Hybrid Spacers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flexible Spacer Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential Application

1.5.3 Commercial Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Flexible Spacer Market

1.8.1 Global Flexible Spacer Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flexible Spacer Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Flexible Spacer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flexible Spacer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Flexible Spacer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Flexible Spacer Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Flexible Spacer Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Flexible Spacer Sales Volume

