Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) market was valued at 6.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Isopropyl alcohol (IUPAC name propan-2-ol; commonly called isopropanol) is a compound with the chemical formula C3H8O. It is a colorless, flammable chemical compound with a strong odor. As an isopropyl group linked to a hydroxyl group, it is the simplest example of a secondary alcohol, where the alcohol carbon atom is attached to two other carbon atoms. It is a structural isomer of 1-propanol and ethyl methyl ether.Electronic grade isopropyl alcohol (IPA) is used for cleaning semiconductor wafer and LCDs. This highly value-added product has been enjoying rapid increase in demand in accordance with the development of such areas as information, communication and multimedia. Low Water Content -IPA is highly hydrophilic product.so, water content control is very important. The product has high technical barriers and only a few companies can produce this product. Semiconductor Industry and PCBs applications account for 87% of the total application share.

By Market Verdors:

  • Dow Chemical
  • ExxonMobil
  • LCY Chemical
  • Tokuyama
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • LG Chem
  • Isu Chemical

By Types:

  • 99.99% Purity
  • <99.99% Purity

By Applications:

  • Semiconductor Industry
  • PCBs
  • LCD Cleaning

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 99.99% Purity

1.4.3 <99.99% Purity

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Semiconductor Industry

1.5.3 PCBs

1.5.4 LCD Cleaning

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market

1.8.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers High-purity Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

