NewsTechnology

Global Fiberglass Roving Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Fiberglass Roving

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

The global Fiberglass Roving market was valued at 6936.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Fiberglass Roving roving is a type of fabric material consisting of glass fibers that are woven in a specific pattern for the purpose of providing high strength when used to reinforce a coating or other composite system.The demand for fiberglass roving is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period owing to its widespread use in end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, wind energy, and electrical & electronics.

 

By Market Verdors:

  • Owens Corning (US)
  • Jushi Group, (China)
  • Johns Manville Corporation (US)
  • Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (China)

By Types:

  • Single-end Roving
  • Multi-end Roving
  • Chopped Roving

By Applications:

  • Transportation
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Construction
  • Marine
  • Aerospace

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fiberglass Roving Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Single-end Roving

1.4.3 Multi-end Roving

1.4.4 Chopped Roving

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transportation

1.5.3 Electrical & Electronics

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Marine

1.5.6 Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Fiberglass Roving Market

1.8.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Fiberglass Roving Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Fiberglass Roving Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Fiberglass Roving Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Fiberglass Roving Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Data Integration Market Size, Outlook and Key Companies – | Oracle Corporation,Cisco Systems, Inc.,SAP SE,Microsoft,HCL Technologies,Verizon Cloud,Capgemini,IBM Corporation,Salesforce Cloud,Accenture PLC

December 14, 2021

Synthetic Rubber Market 2021-2026: Size, Price, Growth, Share, Outlook, and Forecast | Sinopec, DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil, Kumho Petrochemical Company Ltd.

December 13, 2021

Bionic Eye Market Covid 19 Impact Analysis by 2027

4 weeks ago

Pathology Market by Product, Applications, Geographic and Key Players: Leica Biosystems, Ventana Medical Systems, Hamamatsu Photonics

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button