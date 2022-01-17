Global Arabinogalactan Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Arabinogalactan is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide compound of plant origin. Arabinogalactan contains molecules of galactose and arabinose. Two sources of arabinogalactan are Western Larch (Larix occidentalis) and Mongolian Larch (Larix dahurica). Most commercial arabinogalactan is produced from Western Larch, a renewable resource.The market is monopolized by company LONZA. In the spring of 2006, LONZA acquired the larch arabinogalactan business from Larex, Inc. Now LONZA is the largest arabinogalactans producer followed by Russia producer Ametis JSC. Ametis JSC began to produce arabinogalactans in 2007. It is the manufacturer of larch arabinogalactan under the trade mark Lavitol. Jilin Forest Industry is the first and only manufacturer in China and they put into production in 2013.

By Market Verdors:

LONZA

Ametis JSC

Jilin Forest Industry

By Types:

Western Larch Source

Mongolian Larch Source

By Applications:

Food

Pharmaceutical

