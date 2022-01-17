Luxury Handbags Market SWOT Analysis 2028: By Material, Style, Distribution Channel and Geography | The Insight Partners

Luxury Handbags Market Introduction:

Handbags are handheld or shoulder-hung bags that are used to carry personal items and belongings like money, cards, cosmetics, etc. Luxury handbags are premium class handbags that are widely used by women worldwide. These are available in different style suited for different occasions. Several manufacturers are offering additional features in handbags such as inside pockets, multi-purpose functionality, or convertibility. Since handbags are being considered a major fashion statement, there is an ongoing growth in the global luxury handbags market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising working women population across the world has significantly increased the demand for luxury handbags. Moreover, the ongoing digitalization in major countries and the consequent advancement in internet penetration, especially in developing countries like India, Brazil and China has made social media websites an ideal channel for promotion and marketing of luxury handbags. However, the widespread counterfeit products available in various regions is hindering the growth of global luxury handbags market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Luxury Handbags market globally. This report on ‘Luxury Handbags market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Luxury Handbags Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global luxury handbags market is segmented into Material, Style, and Distribution Channel. By material, the luxury handbags market is classified into Leather, Canvas, Synthetic, Others. By Style, the market is segmented as Shoulder Bags, Cross-body Bags, Tote Bags, Clutch, Others. By distribution channel, the luxury handbags market is classified into Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others.

MARKET PLAYERS:

PRADA

Hermès

Louis Vuitton

Guccio Gucci S.p.A.

Yves Saint Laurent

Christian Dior SE

Kering

Celine

Givenchy

Burberry

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Luxury Handbags market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Luxury Handbags market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Luxury Handbags market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Luxury Handbags Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

