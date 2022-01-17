Global Glutinous Rice Market To Be Driven By Rising Awareness Of The Health Benefits Of The Product In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Glutinous Rice Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global glutinous rice market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, size, type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glutinous-rice-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Volume (2020): 6.7 Million Tons (Thailand Glutinous Rice Consumption)

The global glutinous rice market is significantly driven by the increasing trade in glutinous rice throughout the world. A key factor driving trade activity is the growing preference for rice in the diet by individuals suffering from chronic diseases. Rising understanding of the health benefits of sticky rice is another factor currently promoting this development. In some countries, such as India, rice is used as a wage commodity for workers in the agriculture or non-agriculture sectors. A staple of South East Asia and South Asia’s eastern parts is glutinous rice. The growing fast-food industry is the main driver of the glutinous rice market and restaurants, as glutinous rice is one of the most common cereals for most consumers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A staple of South East Asia and eastern parts of South Asia is glutinous rice, or popularly referred to as sticky rice. Because of the extremely low amylose and high amylopectin content, glutinous rice has a sticky texture, making it low in fat but relatively high in nutritional value. It turns out to be waxy, dense, and transparent when the glutinous rice is cooked, giving it a chewy feel.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/glutinous-rice-market

On the basis of nature, the industry is divided into:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of size, the industry is divided into:

Short Grain

Medium Grain

Long Grain

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

White

Brown

Black

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rising population and food consumption are contributing to a growing demand for glutinous rice. Given the fact that it contains low fat levels and a large amount of fibre content, the demand for glutinous rice is growing with the increase in health awareness among people. The global market with the greatest revenue share is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, over the forecast era, the area is expected to retain its dominance. This is because the primary producers and consumers of glutinous rice are countries in the region. The emergence of a broad customer base in countries in the area is also another significant factor supporting the region’s target market growth. However, over the projected period, North America and Europe are expected to see substantial growth in the global economy. This is attributed to rising market demand for fast food, a growing prevalence of diabetes and other chronic diseases in countries in those areas.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Koda Farms, Inc., Thai Flour Industry Co. Ltd, Golden Grain Enterprise Company Limited, Wonnapob Co., Ltd., and Van Loi Food Processing Co., LTD, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:-

Global Legal Cannabis Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/legal-cannabis-market

Global Coffee Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/coffee-market

Global Garlic Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/garlic-market

Asia Pacific Basmati Rice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-basmati-rice-market

United States Basmati Rice Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-basmati-rice-market

Global Mayocoba Beans Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mayocoba-beans-market

Global Buckwheat Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/buckwheat-market

Global Acorn Nuts Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acorn-nuts-market

Global Corn Bran Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-bran-market

Global Chufa Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/chufa-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]earch.com

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.