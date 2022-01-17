Exercycles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Exercise bike is a device used as exercise equipment. It includes a saddle, pedals, and some form of handlebars arranged as on a (stationary) bicycle.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Exercycles in global, including the following market information:
- Global Exercycles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Exercycles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Exercycles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Exercycles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Upright Bike Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Exercycles include Brunswick Corporation, Amer Sports, Nautilus, Johnson Health, Technogym, ICON Health Fitness, BH, Impulse Health and Monark Exercise, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Exercycles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Exercycles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Exercycles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Upright Bike
- Recumbent Bike
Global Exercycles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Exercycles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Home
- Fitness Club
- Others
Global Exercycles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Exercycles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Exercycles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Exercycles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Exercycles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Exercycles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Brunswick Corporation
- Amer Sports
- Nautilus
- Johnson Health
- Technogym
- ICON Health Fitness
- BH
- Impulse Health
- Monark Exercise
- Cardiowise
- COSMED
- Cardioline
- Ergosana
- Aspel
- Proxomed
- Enraf Nonius
- Lode Corival
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Exercycles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Exercycles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Exercycles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Exercycles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Exercycles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Exercycles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Exercycles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Exercycles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Exercycles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Exercycles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Exercycles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Exercycles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Exercycles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exercycles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Exercycles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Exercycles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Exercycles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Upright Bike
4.1.3 Recumbent Bike
4.2 By Type – Global Exercycles Revenue & Forecast
