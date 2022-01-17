North America and Europe Car Audio Market to grow from US$ 4.64 Bn in 2021 to 2027 | Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd., HARMAN International, JVC Kenwood Corporation

The Car Audio Market is expected to grow from US$ 4.64 Bn in 2017 to US$ 6.43 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2025.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America and Europe Car Audio Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America and Europe Car Audio market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Demand for superior driving experience with advance voice controlled assistants such as Siri and Cortana while driving is fueling the demand for voice recognized car audio system. However, in coming years the voice recognized car audio technology would enable the system to ignore intrusive off-axis suspension or speakers, which would further enable the passengers to communicate simultaneously with the system as well as other passengers without any worry. However, market is still in emerging stage and have comparatively less market size than non-voice recognized audio devices.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America and Europe Car Audio market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America and Europe Car Audio market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Clarion Co., Ltd.

HARMAN International

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Sony Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Bose Corporation

JL Audio Corporation

Blaupunkt GmbH

Automotive industry throughout the globe is evolving and adopting advanced technological developments and innovations, along with increased focus on driver’s comfort and safety. The car audio market is also witnessing several developments in the technology such as voice-enabled audio systems and smartphone controlled audio systems. Further, with the development of ADAS and connected cars technology, the car audio market is experiencing a drastic change with companies focusing on their product development to efficiently compete with their rivals.

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America and Europe Car Audio market segments and regions.

