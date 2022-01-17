Future Development of South Africa Contract Logistics Market is Anticipated to Record the Rapid Growth and Prominent Players Analysis like Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited, Ceva Logistics AG

The South Africa contract logistics market accounted to US$ 528.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 782.2 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South Africa Contract Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South Africa Contract Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited

Ceva Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

Imperial Logistics

Laser Group

Namlog

OneLogix Group

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from the Government of South Africa. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South Africa Contract Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South Africa Contract Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACT LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

South Africa Contract Logistics Market – By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

South Africa Contract Logistics Market – By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South Africa Contract Logistics market.

