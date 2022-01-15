Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems market was valued at 110.12 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 13.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Center-pivot irrigation (sometimes called central pivot irrigation), also called water-wheel and circle irrigation, is a method of crop irrigation in which equipment rotates around a pivot and crops are watered with sprinklers. A circular area centered on the pivot is irrigated, often creating a circular pattern in crops when viewed from above (sometimes referred to as crop circles).Most center pivots were initially water-powered, and today most are propelled by electric motors.The global center pivot irrigation systems market gains demand by the modernizing agriculture technology worldwide. Moreover, rise in population coupled with water scarcity issues and the need for higher yield and better quality crops further leads to market growth. Center pivot irrigation greatly helps reduce water usage thereby enhancing agricultural yield. In addition, owing to its advantages over conventional irrigation systems, center pivot irrigation systems market is expected to witness major growth during the forecast period. However, high initial investment and the continuous requirement of maintenance of such systems restrict the market growth potential. In addition, increased trend from flood irrigation system to center pivot systems and high growth potential in the emerging countries pose lucrative opportunities for market growth.

By Market Verdors:

Lindsay Corporation

Valmont Industries

Incorporated

T-L Irrigation Company

Alkhorayef Group

Reinke Manufacturing

Rainfine (Dalian) Irrigation Company

Bauer GmbH

Roehren- und-Pumpenwork

Grupo Fockink

By Types:

Cereals

Oilseeds

Pulses

By Applications:

Garden

Greenhouse

Farm

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Cereals

1.4.3 Oilseeds

1.4.4 Pulses

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Garden

1.5.3 Greenhouse

1.5.4 Farm

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market

1.8.1 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

