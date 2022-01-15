Global Lignin and Lignin-Based Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lignin and Lignin-Based Products market was valued at 924.8 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20-35 percent in wood compared to 3-25 per cent in other lignin sources. Typically, kraft and organosolv lignins are two suitable candidates, whereas lignosulfonates will most likely lead to lower-value chemicals, which require more complicated processing. In this report, we mainly analyze the lignosulphonates and Kraft lignin, including sodium lignosulfonate products, calcium lignosulfonate products, magnesium lignosulfonate products and Kraft lignin etc. Lignosulfonates or sulfonated lignin, are water-soluble anionic polyelectrolyte polymers: they are byproducts from the production of wood pulp using sulfite pulping.

Lignosulfonates can be used in a variety of commercial, manufacturing, mining, drilling and engineering applications. Lignin polymers act as excellent and cost effective binders (binding agents) in the dispersion of carbon black, pesticides and dyes as well as pellets (agglomeration) such as pelletized limestone, animal feed pellets, organic waste agglomeration, coal briquettes/ pellets, briquetting of mineral dust (fines, shavings, turnings), biomass pellets. Kraft lignin is an inexpensive and abundant byproduct of pulp mills that can be used in the synthesis of adhesives and Lignin Productss along with energy production. Kraft lignins have different chemical properties than lignosulfonates. There are no sulfonate groups present, so kraft lignin is only soluble in alkaline solution (pH above 10). Kraft lignin can thus be precipitated from black liquor by lowering the pH to 10 with a suitable acid.

By Market Verdors:

Borregaard LignoTech

KMT Polymers

Tembec(Rayonier Advanced Materials)

Domtar

Nippon Paper

Domsjo Fabriker

MWV (WestRock)

Weili Group

Wuhan East China Chemical

Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical

Xinyi Feihuang Chemical

By Types:

Kraft Lignin

Lignosulphonates

By Applications:

Construction

Agricultural Industry

Animal Feed

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

