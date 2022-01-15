Global PE Foam Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global PE Foam Tape market was valued at 3132.06 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PE foam tape is PE foam as backing, coated on both sides with strong solvent acrylic adhesive, covered with PE plastic film or yellow silicone paper or white silicone paper or glassine silicone paper as release paper liner.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117828/global-pe-foam-tape-market-2022-589

Polyethylene Foam Tapes combine a rubber-based adhesive with conformable closed cell foam. The rubber based adhesive provides a good initial bond to a variety of surfaces. Global PE foam tapes market is expected to grow and gain traction during the forecast period owing to features such as huge internal strength and good flexibility reducing peeling stress. Furthermore, eco-friendly concept, shock absorption capability, and good anti-aging properties are some of the factors which are expected to fuel the global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period. Moreover, good anti-vibration properties, long-term holding power, excellent resistance to moistures & solvents, and excellent conformity are few other driving factors for global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period. Currently, there are many players in this market. 3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa, Mactac (Lintec), Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, ADDEV Materials, Achem (YC Group) and some others are playing important roles in PE foam tape industry.

China is estimated to dominate the global PE foam tapes market during the forecast period due to high penetration of building and automotive industry, with approximately 34.98% of market sales contributed by China. Further, United States market is estimated to be at the second highest market about 20.15% sales share owing to growing awareness among customers for better quality and more reliable products rather than going for the inexpensive ones. The sales share growth in the European region is relatively stable. Shifting focus of automotive manufacturers to open manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Brazil are estimated to drive the PE foam tapes market in Latin America during the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period owing to growing construction activities in GCC countries. Japan is anticipated to register relatively slower growth due to high penetration of foam tapes in the region.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Tesa SE

Scapa

Mactac

Avery Dennison

Saint-Gobain

ADDEV Materials

Achem (YC Group)

3F GmbH

Sanoj Tape Group

Folsen

Adhesive Applications

Pres-On

Can-Do National Tape

LAMATEK

By Types:

Double Sided

Single Sided

By Applications:

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117828/global-pe-foam-tape-market-2022-589

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by PE Foam Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PE Foam Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Double Sided

1.4.3 Single Sided

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PE Foam Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Buildings & Construction

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Electronics

1.5.5 Home Appliances

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global PE Foam Tape Market

1.8.1 Global PE Foam Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PE Foam Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global PE Foam Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PE Foam Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers PE Foam Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global PE Foam Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global PE Foam Tape Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America PE Foam Tape Sales Volume

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/