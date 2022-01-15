Global Ethylene Octene Copolymer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ethylene Octene Copolymer market was valued at 796.09 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

EOC is an ethylene based elastomer, so it brings an excellent compatibility with polyolefins, such as polyethylene and PP. The presence of the octene monomer in EOC causes a lower level of crystallinity and a higher flexibility in the copolymer. EOC can be considered as an elastomeric polymer, and usually the octene content in the copolymer varies under 20?wt. %. Blends of PP/EOC may provide enhanced impact properties and can be used, for example, in extruded or moulded automotive exterior and interior parts, housing appliances, and other low-temperature applications. Pelletized EOC exhibits easy handling, mixing, and processability. Based on these properties, EOC is currently being used as an impact modifier of PP to replace ethylene propylene rubber (EPR) and ethylene propylene diene rubber (EPDM).Major companies in the industry include Dow, SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC), LG Chemical, etc., accounting for 55.29%, 17.83% and 7.57% of their revenues respectively in 2019. By region, China has the highest share of value, reaching 35.6 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

ExxonMobil Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene Company (SSNC)

LG Chemical

Borealis

By Types:

Injection Grade

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

By Applications:

Automotive Parts

Consumer Products

Wire and Cable

Foams and Footwears

Packaging Products

