Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polypropylene Pipes market was valued at 109.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.PP-R/RCT Pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime. Presently, PP-R/RCT pipe is the most common one in the whole PP pipe family. PP pipe has its overwhelming advantages on other products and its applications are expanding. Globally, PP pipes have been widely used in household and commercial places. Among those applications, Hot and Cold Water Plumbing accounted for the largest share, which was 43.98% in 2017.

By Market Verdors:

Kalde

Pipelife

Aquatherm

Pestan

Aquatechnik

PRO AQUA

Wavin

REBOCA

Fusion Industries

Weltplast

Bänninger Reiskirchen

Danco

Vialli Group

SupraTherm

DURO Pipe

Rosturplast

AGRU

Aliaxis

ASAHI YUKIZAI

Weixing

Ginde

Kingbull Economic Development

LESSO

Zhongcai Pipes

Shanghai Rifeng Industrial

ZHSU

By Types:

PP-R/RCT Pipe

PP-H Pipe

PP-B Pipe

By Applications:

Hot and Cold Water Plumbing

Food Processing

HVAC

Chemical Industry

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polypropylene Pipes Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PP-R/RCT Pipe

1.4.3 PP-H Pipe

1.4.4 PP-B Pipe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hot and Cold Water Plumbing

1.5.3 Food Processing

1.5.4 HVAC

1.5.5 Chemical Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polypropylene Pipes Market

1.8.1 Global Polypropylene Pipes Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polypropylene Pipes Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polypropylene Pipes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polypropylene Pipes Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polypropylene Pipes Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polypropylene Pipes Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polypropylene Pipes Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

