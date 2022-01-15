Global Sports Flooring Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Sports Flooring market was valued at 2039.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sports Flooring is a kind of extremely durable and economical to maintain flooring, it providing a surface on which multiple actions, such as running, walking, and jumping—are all comfortable and safe.APAC is the biggest consumption regions in the world, in 2019 APAC consumption of Sports Flooring accounted for 33.09% of global sales volume, followed by North America, which occupied 30.15%. The main application fields of Sports Flooring are Sports Arena, School/Gym Halls, Fitness Centers and Dance Centers, etc. Globally, Sports Arena accounts for nearly 41.23% of total downstream consumption volume in 2019. According to the type, it can be divided into PVC Sports Flooring, Engineered Flooring, Wood Sports Flooring and etc. PVC Sports Flooring is the main product, capturing about 48.77% of global consumption of global Sports Flooring in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mondo Spa

Bauwerk/Boen

Sika (Pulastic Brand)

Junckers

Gerflor

Horner

Graboplast

LG Hausys

Forbo

Action Floor Systems LLC

Connor

Dynamik

Aacer Flooring

Polyflor (James Halstead)

HANWHA

Robbins

CONICA AG

Responsive

King Arthur Industries

MERRY GROUP

Reflex

Stockmeier

BOGER

Herculan

By Types:

Type A

Type B

Others

By Applications:

Sports Arena

School and Gym Halls

Fitness Centers

Dance Centers

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sports Flooring Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type A

1.4.3 Type B

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Flooring Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Sports Arena

1.5.3 School and Gym Halls

1.5.4 Fitness Centers

1.5.5 Dance Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sports Flooring Market

1.8.1 Global Sports Flooring Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Flooring Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sports Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Flooring Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sports Flooring Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sports Flooring Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Sports Flooring Sales Volume

