Global Architectural Acoustic Panels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Architectural Acoustic Panels market was valued at 1324.87 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Architectural acoustics (also known as room acoustics and building acoustics) is the science and engineering of achieving a good sound within a building and is a branch of acoustical engineering. Architectural acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound in many different spaces. They come in a large variety of sizes, types and colors.Architectural acoustic panels are used to reduce noise and control sound, so it is an important building material. Currently, there are many kinds of architectural acoustic panels, such as acoustic membranes, resonators panel and porous material panel etc. Porous material panel is major type. In 2017, porous material panel took a sales share of 64.15%, with a sales amount of 221046 K Sq.m.

By Market Verdors:

STAR-USG

Beijing New Building Material

Armstrong

Saint-Gobain

Knauf Insulation

Burgeree

USG BORAL

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustic

Leeyin Acoustic Panel

Shengyuan

Same Acoustic panel Material

Hebei Bo Run-de

G&S Acoustics

Abstracta

Vicoustic

Sound Seal

Topakustik

Kirei

Texaa

Perforpan

Forster

By Types:

Acoustic Membranes

Resonators Panel

Porous Material Panel

By Applications:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

