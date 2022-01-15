Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) market was valued at 540.6 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.01% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polylactide (PLA) is a biodegradable and bioactive thermoplastic aliphatic polyester derived from renewable resources, such as corn starch (in the United States and Canada), cassava roots, chips or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in the rest of the world). In 2010, PLA had the second highest consumption volume of any bioplastic of the world.The use of lactic acid in the manufacture of biodegradable plastics is one of the key growth factors of the lactic acid market. Rising environmental concerns due to dumping of plastics in landfills is promoting the use of bioplastics, which is indirectly benefitting the lactic acid market. Lactic acid is a carboxylic acid that is used across a host of end-use industries owing to its chemical properties. The increasing application of polylactic acid in the packaging industry is estimated to fuel growth of the polylactic acid market in the following years. The introduction of bio-based plastics and their increased usage in the food and beverage industry is expected to extend growth opportunities for the polylactic acid market in the near future. Polylactic is one of the most sought-after bioplastics and is an effective substitute to traditional petroleum-based plastics. Rising crude oil price are also estimated to drive the global PLA demand over the forecast period, owing to reduced dependency on traditional petroleum based products. North America is the largest market for global lactic acid & poly lactic acid market. Changing lifestyles along with rising consciousness regarding the enhancement of the overall personality of an individual in various countries including India, China, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka is expected to drive the global cosmetics market, which in turn is likely to spur growth.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Danimer Scientific

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

Synbra Technology

Dow Chemical

Corbion

Natureworks

Teijin

Wei Mon Industry

By Types:

Lactic Acid

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

By Applications:

Industrial

Personal Care

Packaging

Petroleum Based Products

Textiles

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Lactic Acid

1.4.3 Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Personal Care

1.5.4 Packaging

1.5.5 Petroleum Based Products

1.5.6 Textiles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market

1.8.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Lactic Acid and Poly Lactic Acid (PLA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

