Global Coal Bed Methane Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Coal Bed Methane market was valued at 166.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Coal bed methane (CBM) is the natural gas found in most coal deposits. It is created during coalification process where plant material is converted into coal over millions of years. In addition, CBM consists of pure methane, which is a clean-burning fuel, which contains lesser impurities and require minimal processing. It is considered eco-friendly than oil, coal, or even conventional natural gas.The reduction in methane emissions associated with conventional fuels and coal mining, lower price of CBM compared to other unconventional natural gases, and generation of direct and indirect employment in the extraction of CBM drive the growth of global CBM market. However, the large initial capital commitment for well drilling, stimulation, and water handling, and the difficulty in estimation of recoverable volumes in evaluation of CBM proposals hamper the market growth. Key market players have adopted agreement as their key strategy to widen their brand portfolios and expand their market outreach.

By Market Verdors:

Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.

GE(Baker Hughes)

BG Group PLC.

Blue Energy Ltd.

BP PLC.

China United CoalBed Methane Corporation

Concophillips

Encana Corporation

Origin Energy Ltd.

Santos Ltd.

AGL Energy Limited

Bow Energy Ltd.

Black Diamond Energy

Dart Energy Corporation

Great Eastern Energy Corp. Ltd.

Green Dragon Gas Ltd.

Halliburton Co

Metgasco Ltd.

Reliance Power Limited

Senex Energy Limited

By Types:

Horizontal Drilling

Hydraulic Fracturing

Proppants

By Applications:

Industrial

Power Generation

Transportation

Commercial

Residential

