Global HEPES Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global HEPES market was valued at 45.95 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

HEPES (N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)piperazine-N`-2-ethanesulfonic Acid)) is a zwitterionic organic chemical buffering agent. HEPES is widely used in cell culture, molecular biology and biochemical researches, largely because it is better at maintaining physiological pH.Global HEPES market can be divided into HEPES Powder and HEPES Solution. Among them, HEPES Powder is the most widely used. HEPES Powder was estimated to account for a revenue share of 58.55% in 2020. Global HEPES Application segment consists of Cell Culture, Protein Extraction and Others. Cell Culture was estimated to account for a sales share of 75% in 2020. The Key players operating into Global HEPES Market are Merck, Thermo Fisher, Avantor, Cytiva and MP Biomedicals, etc. Merck and Avantor are the two players with the largest production share, occupying 10.2% and 10.3% of the market share in 2019, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Avantor

Thermo Fisher

Merck

Lonza

Cytiva

Promega Corporation

MP Biomedicals

Spectrum Laboratory

Biological Industries

Cayman Chemical

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH

Bio-Techne

BioSpectra

Corning

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Dojindo Laboratories

XZL Bio-Technology

Suzhou Yacoo Science

Haihang Chemical

Yunbang Bio-pharmaceutical

By Types:

HEPES Powder

HEPES Solution

By Applications:

Cell Culture

Protein Extraction

