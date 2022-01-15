Global Propyl Gallate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Propyl Gallate market was valued at 37.26 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .1% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Propyl gallate, or propyl 3, 4, 5-trihydroxybenzoate is an ester formed by the condensation of gallic acid and propanol. Propyl gallate is an antioxidant which protects against oxidation by hydrogen peroxide and oxygen free radicals. Propyl gallate is used to protect oils and fats in products from oxidation; it is used in foods, cosmetics, hair products, adhesives, and lubricants.In the recent years, propyl gallate capacity develops slowly. At present, the China is still the world`s largest propyl gallate production regions, because of the raw materials limit, only a few companies in the world and they are mainly distributed in China.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

By Applications:

Food Additives

Pharmaceutical Industry

Industrial Field

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Propyl Gallate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Propyl Gallate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Food Grade

1.4.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.4.4 Feed Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Propyl Gallate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food Additives

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.5.4 Industrial Field

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Propyl Gallate Market

1.8.1 Global Propyl Gallate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Propyl Gallate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Propyl Gallate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Propyl Gallate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Propyl Gallate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Propyl Gallate Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Propyl Gallate Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Propyl Gallate Sales Volume

