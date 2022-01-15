Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Epoxy Molding Compounds market was valued at 1881.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.The industry`s leading producers are Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical and Chang Chun Group, which accounted for 21.27%, 11.78% and 4.30% of revenue in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Hitachi Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Hysol Huawei Electronics

Panasonic

Kyocera

KCC

Samsung SDI

Eternal Materials

Jiangsu Zhongpeng New Material

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hexion

Nepes

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material

HHCK

Scienchem

Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material

By Types:

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

Green Epoxy Molding Compound

By Applications:

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Epoxy Molding Compounds Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

1.4.3 Green Epoxy Molding Compound

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Semiconductor Encapsulation

1.5.3 Electronic Components

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market

1.8.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Epoxy Molding Compounds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

