Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Flange Gasket Sheet
The global Flange Gasket Sheet market was valued at 53.82 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Flange gasket sheets are used to create a static seal between two flanges faces, at various operating conditions, with varied pressure and temperature ratings. A gaskets fills the microscopic spaces and irregularities of the flange faces, and then it forms a seal that is designed to keep liquids and gases. Correct installation of damage-free gaskets and demage-free flange faces is a requirement for a leak-free flange connection.North America occupied 27.35% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 22.65% and 21.69% of the global total industry. Other countries have relatively small amount of sales.
By Market Verdors:
- Garlock Sealing
- Lamons
- Flexitallic Group
- Frenzelit GmbH
- Leader Gasket Technogies
- Nichias
- W. L. Gore & Associates
- NIPPON VALQUA
- PILLAR Packing
- Klinger Limited
- CPS
- Inertech
- Temac
- DONIT TESNIT
- A.W. Chesterton
- Topog-E Gasket
- Dongshan South Seals
- Carrara Spa
- IDT
- James Walker Group
By Types:
- Metallic Types
- Semi-Metallic Types
- Non-Metallic Types
By Applications:
- Oil and Gas Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Power Industry
- Municipal Infrastructure
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Flange Gasket Sheet Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Metallic Types
1.4.3 Semi-Metallic Types
1.4.4 Non-Metallic Types
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Oil and Gas Industry
1.5.3 Chemical Industry
1.5.4 Power Industry
1.5.5 Municipal Infrastructure
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market
1.8.1 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Flange Gasket Sheet Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Flange Gasket Sheet Sales Revenue Market
