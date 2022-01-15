Personal Fans Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Fans in global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Fans Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Personal Fans Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Personal Fans companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Fans market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Desk Fans Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Fans include VersionTECH., BT21, EasyAcc, YIHUNION, WIILII, Wavetown, MIHOON, BicycleStore and Funme, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Fans manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Fans Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Desk Fans
- Hand Held Fans
Global Personal Fans Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Fans Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- On-line
- Off-line
Global Personal Fans Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Fans Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Fans revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Fans revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal Fans sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Personal Fans sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- VersionTECH.
- BT21
- EasyAcc
- YIHUNION
- WIILII
- Wavetown
- MIHOON
- BicycleStore
- Funme
- HoveBeaty
- GoTravel2
- Benks
- Vila
- Bluelans
- Afco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Fans Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Fans Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Fans Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Fans Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Fans Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Fans Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Fans Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Fans Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Fans Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Fans Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Fans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Fans Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Fans Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Fans Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Fans Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Fans Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Personal Fans Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Desk Fans
4.1.3 Hand Held Fans
