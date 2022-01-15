Global Kapton Tape Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Kapton Tape market was valued at 579.86 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Kapton® tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. It can be used in powder coating, automotive and transformer manufacturing. It has high dielectric strength. Kapton® masking tape, offers excellent performance in electrical and thermal insulation.Polyimide tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. There are silicone based polyimide tape, acrylic based polyimide tape. Silicone based is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 77% of the global production market. And acrylic based Polyimide tape is a rare type, represented less than 23% of the total. Polyimide tape can be used in PCB and electrical applications, etc.

By Market Verdors:

DowDuPont

3M

Nitto Denko

Kapton Tapes

Hisco

Botron

Polyonics

Can-Do National Tape

ESPI

DUNMORE

Greentree-Shercon

Shanghai Xinke

Micro to Nano

Electro Tape

CFS

Desco Industries

Essentra

Teraoka Seisakusho

Symbio

Multek

Viadon

Shunxuan New Materials

CEN Electronic Material

Dou Yee Enterprises

Tesa

Chukoh Chemical

By Types:

Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

By Applications:

3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Kapton Tape Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

1.4.3 Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 3C & Home Appliance

1.5.3 Industrial Equipment

1.5.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.5 Automotive Industry

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Kapton Tape Market

1.8.1 Global Kapton Tape Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Kapton Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Kapton Tape Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Kapton Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Kapton Tape Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Kapton Tape Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Kapton Tape Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Kapton Tape Sales Volume

