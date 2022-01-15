Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Solar Encapsulation Materials market was valued at 161.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Solar encapsulation materials are encapsulant sheets that protect the solar cell to ensure its performance and reliability. Solar encapsulation materials should be stable at elevated temperatures and high UV exposure. They should also be able to provide good optical and electrical transmissivity.As an important encapsulant, solar encapsulation materials are widely used in PV module. They are generally classified into several types according the resin used in the material. EVA sheet is the largest type taking 97.23% of the total solar encapsulation materials production in 2016. PVB sheet is another kind of solar encapsulation materials, which only took 1.57% of the total production. The technical barrier of making high-quality solar encapsulation materials is high, and the market concentration degree is also relatively high. Major companies in solar encapsulation materials market include First, STR, Bridgestone and MITSUI. Those four players occupied 69.51% of the global production in 2016. With the fast improvement of PV module industry, the consumption of solar encapsulation materials is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Solar encapsulation materials industry will increase in a huge growth space.

By Market Verdors:

First

Sveck

STR

MITSUI

Bridgestone

TPI All Seasons

Akcome

Hiuv

Changzhou Bbetterfilm

JGP Energy

3M

SKC

Lucent

By Types:

EVA Sheet

PVB Sheet

By Applications:

Photovoltaic Module

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solar Encapsulation Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 EVA Sheet

1.4.3 PVB Sheet

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Photovoltaic Module

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Encapsulation Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solar Encapsulation Materials Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

