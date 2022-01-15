Global Rubber Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Rubber market was valued at 4067.46 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.21% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Natural rubber, also called India rubber or caoutchouc, as initially produced, consists of polymers of the organic compound isoprene, with minor impurities of other organic compounds plus water. Natural rubber is the prototype of all elastomers. The rubber is collected from the latex in a series of steps involving preservation, concentration, coagulation, dewatering, drying, cleaning, and blending. Because of its natural derivation, it is sold in a variety of grades based on purity (color and presence of extraneous matter), viscosity, viscosity stability, oxidation resistance, and rate of cure.First, for industry structure analysis, the natural rubber industry is comparatively fragmented by manufacturers, but, it is concentrated by regions. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational s to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, Thailand is the biggest production area of natural rubber, about 30.41% production market share of the global production in 2016, also the leader in the whole natural rubber industry. Then Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, China and Indian are the main production regions in turn. Second, for production, the global production of natural rubber has reached 13030.2 K MT by the end of year 2016, with annual growth rate around 2-3% during the past years. Third, for the market, the global natural rubber market is worth over $26.6 Billion in 2016, according to our survey. The application can be classified based on end users, which are automotive, medical industrial use, consumer goods. Automotive use has been in traditional ways, about 65.74% of the all application, while consumer goods application is more diversified. Generally, the growth in medical use would keep increasing in the following years, as the surging demand in both developed and developing areas. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of natural rubber producers is downstream market demand. Generally, demands in developed countries are moderate, while demands in developing areas are in fast growth. China is the largest consumption region of natural rubber, reaching 3530 K MT in 2016, followed by Europe and USA. Fifth, for trade analysis, the import and export business of natural rubber is frequent, with Thailand and Indonesia the leading exporter. The import business in China is frequent, and local demand of high end products cannot be met with the production. But overcapacity is increasing year by year, Sixth, for forecast, the global natural rubber industry would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe this industry now is over capacity, and the demand increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. This is the end of natural rubber report.

By Market Verdors:

By Types:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

By Applications:

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

